Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer, on Wednesday took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir at the Civil Secretariat. He succeeds Atal Dulloo, PTI reported.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Yadav following Dulloo's retirement on 31 October. Senior IAS officer Shailendra Kumar had been holding additional charge of the post until Yadav assumed office.

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"Yadav today assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir... bringing over three decades of administrative experience across public administration, financial management, health, nutrition, and development policy," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, said in a post on X.

Who is Sajjan Singh Yadav? Before his appointment on 24 October, Yadav was Additional Chief Secretary in the Delhi government.

Throughout his administrative career, he has held several major positions in the Government of India and various Union Territories. Through this time, he gained experience in public administration, financial management, governance and public service delivery.

Yadav also served as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, as well as Joint Secretary and Mission Director of POSHAN Abhiyaan under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

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He has also served as Advisor to the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Commissioner of VAT, Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board, Commissioner of Food and Supplies in the Delhi Government, and Commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Educational background Yadav possesses a diverse academic background, including a Doctor of Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a Master of Public Affairs from the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Delhi.

He also has a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry degree from Haryana Agricultural University.

Yadav has authored several books, including Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Young IAS Officers and India's Vaccine Growth Story: From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri. The latter has been translated into 15 Indian languages.

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He has also contributed articles to national and international journals and leading newspapers.

Awards and recognition Yadav has received several accolades for his contributions to governance and public administration.

He received the National Award for e-Governance 2017–18 for outstanding performance in citizen-centric service delivery. He has also been awarded the President of India's Medal for outstanding work in India's Census Operations.

With inputs from PTI