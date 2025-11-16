Who is Samaresh Singh? Rohini Acharya's investment banker husband in limelight after Yadav family feud

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's family turmoil took a new turn as the politician's daughter announced she has disowned her family, levelling serious charges against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides.

Following a social media post disowning her family and quitting politics, Rohini Acharya told the media that she was abused and thrown slippers at by her younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, at her home.

“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her,” she alleged in a post on social media.

“Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned,” she added.

In another post on Saturday, Rohini Acharya claimed that she had to endure abuse solely because she is a woman.

“For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty,” Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter said.

Amid the shocking allegations, focus has shifted on Rohini Acharya's family in Singapore and her husband Samaresh Singh, as she left for the country last night.

Rohini Acharya's family — her husband, daughter Ananya, and two sons, Aditya and Arihant — live in Singapore.

Who is Samaresh Singh, Rohini Acharya's husband? Samaresh Singh is Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's husband. The couple got married in 2002 in a much talked about gala in Bihar.

Samaresh Singh is the son of Rao Ranvijay Singh, a senior Mumbai-based income-tax official.

Acharya and Singh have two sons and a daughter, with whom they live in Singapore. Before moving to Singapore, the couple initially lived in the United States.

Samaresh Singh did his bachelors in economics at the Delhi University, after which he got a masters degree from Delhi School of Economics. He then did his MBA from INSEAD Business School.

He started his career as an IT professional at TCS, after which he worked at key managerial posts at GMR Infrastructure.

In 2010, Singh joined Standard Chartered as the Executive Director where he closed 20 Mergers & Acquisition and Capital Markets transactions transactions across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.