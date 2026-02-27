Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? From love story with TVK’s Vijay to ‘adulterous relationship’ accusations

Sangeetha Sornalingam was an ardent admirer of actor-turned-politician Vijay before the two tied the knot. She filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court, in which she accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress and has sought divorce on those grounds.

Advertisement

Sangeetha and Vijay have reportedly been married for over 25 years.

Her divorce filing comes amid reports that she has been living separately from her husband, reported news wire ANI.

Who is Sangeetha? Sangeetha comes from a Tamil family with roots in Sri Lanka; her father is an industrialist who later settled in the UK.

She was once an ardent admirer of Vijay before the two eventually got married. Their relationship began in the late 1990s, after Vijay rose to fame with the success of Poove Unakkaga (1996).

At the time, Sangeetha—who was based in the UK—travelled to Chennai to congratulate him, and the two grew close.

Vijay and Sangeetha's marriage Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam tied the knot on August 25, 1999. Despite belonging to different faiths—Vijay is Christian and Sangeeta is Hindu—they chose to have a traditional Hindu wedding, followed by a grand reception in Chennai.

Advertisement

The couple has two children: their son, Jason Sanjay, who appeared alongside Vijay in Vettaikaaran, and their daughter, Divya Saasha, who featured with him in Theri.

Sangeetha's application for divorce comes at a time when actor-turned-politician Vijay is preparing to launch his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) – which could potentially turn the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections into a three-way contest.

The divorce petition has reportedly been filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allows a spouse to seek divorce on grounds such as adultery and cruelty.

What Sangeetha claimed in her petition? As per the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

"In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sankgeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children, reported ANI.

Advertisement

Vijay directed to appear in person Sangeetha filed for divorce before the Principal District Judge’s court in Chengalpattu on December 3, 2025 – under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The petition was later transferred to the family court for adjudication on February 24.

At the first hearing on Thursday, February 26, the court adjourned the matter to April 20 and directed Vijay to appear in person, according to a report by The New Indian Express.