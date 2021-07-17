Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos is set to make history next week aboard the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight. But the credit for the space flight goes to the team at Blue Origin, who worked tirelessly on the rocket system ‘New Shepherd’.

Among those who were part of the project is 30-year old Sanjal Gavande, a systems engineer at Blue Origin and resident of Maharashtra's Kalyan.

“I am really happy that my childhood dream is about to come true. I am proud to be a part of Team Blue Origin," Gavande told The Times of India.

Daughter of a municipal corporation employee, she has completed her Bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mumbai. Gavande then went to the United States in 2011 to pursue her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University, which she went on to clear with a first-class.

During her master's, she opted for aerospace as a subject.

"She always wanted to build a spaceship and that is the reason she chose aerospace as a subject while pursuing her Masters degree at Michigan Technological University. She worked with Mercury Marine after finishing her Masters at Wisconsin. Then she went to work with Toyota racing development at Orange City in California," her father Ashok Gavande told India Today.

She then applied for an engineering job at NASA but was not selected due to citizenship issues. Undeterred, she went for a job at Blue Origin.

Gavande's mother, a retired MTNL employee, said that she was always interested in outerspace.

“She was a silent girl since childhood and good in studies," her mother said.

When Gavande took mechanical engineering, people around them expressed apprehensions about a girl opting for the subject. Blowing all the stereotypes of regressive society around her, Gavande has made it into the space industry.

Bezos' mission

Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon.com Inc, is due to be part of a four-person crew for a planned 11-minute ride to the edge of space on Tuesday inside his company Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, another milestone in the nascent and potentially lucrative space tourism sector.

He is set to be joined by his brother and private equity executive Mark Bezos and trailblazing octogenarian woman aviator Wally Funk.

New Shepard is a 60-foot-tall (18.3-meters-tall) and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo that cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft. The crew is set to include only civilians and none of Blue Origin's employees or staff astronauts, reported Reuters.

