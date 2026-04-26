Who is Sanjay Jamuar? DMRC's global arm DMIL gets first CEO

Sanjay Jamuar is the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), a newly set-up arm of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMIL has been set to take up Metro projects as well as Operation and Maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi and abroad.

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Announcing the development in a post on X, DMRC said, “Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which has been set up by DMRC with the support of the Government to take up Metro projects as well as Operation and Maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi and abroad.”

Who is Sanjay Jamuar? The DMRC said Jamuar is a former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer with wide experience across the Indian Railways, DMRC, and internationally in the UK, USA, France, the Middle East and Europe.

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On his LinkedIn profile, Jamuar says he is a “railway and public transport expert with rich international experience.”

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Sanjay Jamuar's education: Jamuar holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in strategic leadership from Warwick Business school UK, and has done research work at Leeds University in Transport Economics.

Sanjay Jamuar's career: When Jamuar joined the DMRC in 1998, he was the first O&M employee. As per his LinkedIn profile, Jamuar has a "proven track record of: procurement and bidding; business strategy; planning, project development, programme management; operations and maintenance plans; public private partnership and private finance initiative transactions; business plan development, including cost and revenue plans; held leadership position with direct accountability for revenue and profit. Jamuar is also a business owner.

He said his specialities included: "operations, bid development, project development from concept to financial close, programme management, business strategy and planning. Strong analytical skills and problem-solving capabilities."

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DMRC project The DMRC says it is already involved as a consultant with the Dhaka Metro project in Bangladesh. It is also handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai, Mumbai and Patna Metro projects and has played the role of the consultant for almost all major Metro projects in India.

The DMRC has also carried out construction work for Metro projects in Mumbai, Jaipur and Patna. Therefore, the DMIL is now expected to further expand DMRC’s footprint across the world.