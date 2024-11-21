Who is Sanjay Murthy, the newly appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India?

K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on November 21, 2024. He took the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan, tasked with overseeing government expenditures and ensuring financial accountability.

Published21 Nov 2024
New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India K Sanjay Murthy greets the gathering after being administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday
New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India K Sanjay Murthy greets the gathering after being administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday(PTI)

On November 21, 2024, K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event took place at 10:00 AM, where Murthy made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Droupadi Murmu.

Murthy, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, who completed his term on November 20, 2024. Prior to this appointment, Sanjay Murthy served as the Secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Murthy's appointment was made by the President Murmu, exercising the powers vested by Clause (1) of Article 148 of the Constitution of India. 

Sanjay Murthy assumes the crucial responsibility of overseeing government audits and ensuring accountability in public finances.

In his solemn vow, he said, "I am Kundu Sanjay Murthy, who has been appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, who has been appointed as the Comptroller and Examiner General of India, I take an oath to God. I swear by God to the Constitution of India established by law and to the Constitution of India established by law. I will have true faith and loyalty. I will have true faith and loyalty."

He added, "I will keep the sovereignty and integrity of India unbroken. I will maintain the sovereignty and integrity of India in such a gentle manner and with reverence and with all my sacrifice, knowledge, and wisdom. And I respect my plants in all respects and with all my ability, knowledge, and wisdom. I will perform the duties of my position without fear, prejudice, affection, or country. I will follow without fear, prejudice, affection, or malice, and I will maintain the limits of the Constitution and the laws."

Sanjay Murthy’s Career and Contributions

Sanjay Murthy’s extensive career in civil services and financial management makes him a fitting candidate for this prestigious role. He has served in various significant positions in the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS), where his contributions in financial oversight and auditing have been recognized as exemplary. As the CAG, Sanjay Murthy will now lead the office that plays an instrumental role in ensuring financial discipline within the Indian government.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is responsible for auditing all government expenditures and ensuring transparency in the use of public funds.

Successor to Girish Chandra Murmu

Murthy’s appointment follows the completion of Girish Chandra Murmu's term as CAG, which began on August 8, 2020. Murmu's tenure was marked by significant strides in auditing practices and the modernization of the CAG’s processes. Now, Murthy steps into the role at a time when financial accountability and transparency in government dealings are of paramount importance.

