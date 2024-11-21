K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on November 21, 2024. He took the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan, tasked with overseeing government expenditures and ensuring financial accountability.

Murthy, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, who completed his term on November 20, 2024. Prior to this appointment, Sanjay Murthy served as the Secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Murthy's appointment was made by the President Murmu, exercising the powers vested by Clause (1) of Article 148 of the Constitution of India.

Sanjay Murthy’s Career and Contributions Sanjay Murthy’s extensive career in civil services and financial management makes him a fitting candidate for this prestigious role. He has served in various significant positions in the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS), where his contributions in financial oversight and auditing have been recognized as exemplary. As the CAG, Sanjay Murthy will now lead the office that plays an instrumental role in ensuring financial discipline within the Indian government.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is responsible for auditing all government expenditures and ensuring transparency in the use of public funds.

Successor to Girish Chandra Murmu Murthy’s appointment follows the completion of Girish Chandra Murmu's term as CAG, which began on August 8, 2020. Murmu's tenure was marked by significant strides in auditing practices and the modernization of the CAG’s processes. Now, Murthy steps into the role at a time when financial accountability and transparency in government dealings are of paramount importance.