Who is Santy Sharma? Ratlam rapper slams Cockroach Janta Party, accuses founder of having AAP link

Santy Sharma, a rapper and independent music artist, has joined the conversation around the viral “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), slamming the recent Internet "trend" for "proving GenZ emotionally" instead of being a serious movement.

“Cockroach Janta Party feels more like internet drama than a serious movement,” Santy said in a strong-worded post. “Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns.”

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The rapper also criticised Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, for not being “focused on solving real issues”, and claimed that he was associated with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

“The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself,” Santy wrote. “If someone truly claims to be nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India — development, employment, education, innovation, and national unity — instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh.”

The rapper noted that “no political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy”, but said that “creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth.”

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He also raised concerns that a large portion of the social media support behind such movements reportedly comes from accounts linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other anti-India narratives.

“Indians should stay aware of digital manipulation and propaganda tactics used online,” he wrote. “India needs constructive discussions, not chaos driven by viral trends.”

In the Instagram post, Santy requested that the relevant authorities monitor such activities carefully and “take necessary steps to maintain peace, stability, and national interest.”

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Also Read | Two trademark applications filed for Cockroach Janta Party

Who is Rapper Santy Sharma? Santy Sharma, real name Ganesh Sharma, is an Indian rapper, singer, and lyricist hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Born on 9 September 1996, he is widely recognised as the first rapper to rise to prominence from the city of Ratlam, establishing himself as a distinct voice in the independent Desi hip-hop circuit.

Sharma began his journey in hip-hop around 2014. He gained initial regional traction with independent tracks like "Suni Suni Sadko" (2016) and a motivational rap song called "Udaan" (2017). In 2019, he ventured into more commercial music with the track "Peeta Daaru."

He achieved mainstream recognition by making his Bollywood debut in the film Housefull 5, where he wrote and performed an anthem rap song.

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In 2025, he dropped his debut solo studio album, Reborn, featuring a mix of R&B and hip-hop styles. His 2026 singles include the aggressive street track "Tujhi Aichi" (featuring Don YG) and the raw, unapologetic anthem "I Don't Care".

Beyond writing single tracks, he has expanded into international projects, taking on roles as a senior music composer and supervisor for a dance reality show based in Dubai.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party launches new X handle after earlier account withheld

He was recently in the news for publicly supporting rapper Badshah during the “Tateeree” song lyrics controversy. Santy argued that referencing competitors and using aggressive theatrics are standard practices in global hip-hop that Indian audiences sometimes misunderstand.

The rapper also spoke out against the title of the Manoj Bajpayee film Ghooskhor Pandat, claiming it was disrespectful to the Brahmin community.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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