Who is Saokat Molla? West Bengal Ex MLA and prime suspect in Bhangar bomb blast case sent to NIA custody for 14 days

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Saokat Molla, accused of being the key suspect in the Bhangar bomb blast case in West Bengal, was produced before an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday.

He was sent to NIA custody for 14 days, according to ANI.

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The case relates to a crude bomb explosion that reportedly took place while explosive devices were being manufactured ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The incident resulted in the death of one of the individuals involved in making the bombs and left several others injured.

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Molla, who had allegedly been evading arrest, was arrested in South 24 Parganas district after sustained search operations conducted by the NIA as part of its ongoing probe into the case.

According to the NIA's investigation, former MLA Saokat Molla, the fourth person arrested in the case, was identified as the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy. Investigators claim he had instructed the other accused to manufacture the crude bombs and later directed them to alter the blast site in an attempt to tamper with evidence.

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His arrest followed closely on the apprehension of another accused, Sainur Molla, who is alleged to have transported the deceased and injured individuals in his Scorpio vehicle after the explosion.

Who is Saokot Molla? Saokat Molla entered the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after winning from the Canning Purba constituency in the 2016 state elections. He went on to secure a second consecutive term from the same seat in the 2021 Assembly polls.

In the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a song titled "Saokat Toh Mach Chor" ("Saokat is a fish thief") went viral on social media, triggering a political row. Molla claimed that the song was the handiwork of the Indian Secular Front and accused the party of orchestrating a defamatory campaign against him.

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Describing the content as offensive, malicious and derogatory, he told the media that he intended to take legal action against those responsible for what he termed a humiliating political smear campaign.

NIA investigators have found that, following the explosion, accused Sainur Molla was allegedly behind the wheel of the Scorpio vehicle used to transport the deceased and those injured in the blast. According to the probe, he first took the victims to a nearby hospital before moving them to another location, where they were later transferred to an ambulance.

The ambulance driver, who was arrested earlier in connection with the case, is currently lodged in judicial custody.

Investigators are continuing to question the arrested individuals to determine whether there was a broader conspiracy linked to the incident.

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The NIA which assumed control of the case on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is examining the role of all accused persons and their possible involvement in a wider conspiracy surrounding the blast.

The anti-terror agency formally took over the investigation on April 26 after authorities decided to probe the incident from a terrorism-related angle.

Following directions from the MHA, the NIA lodged a fresh FIR and formally took over the investigation.

Acting on the MHA's order, the agency assumed charge of the case linked to the seizure of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata Police. Investigators alleged that the explosives had been stockpiled at a location in a manner that posed a serious threat to public safety, putting both lives and property at risk.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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