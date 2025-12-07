Who is Saurav Luthra? Gold medalist engineer now booked in Goa nightclub fire case

Following a tragic fire breakout in Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, which resulted in 25 deaths, police filed an FIR against two owners of the club, its manager, and event organisers. The sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa, Roshan Redkar, was also detained, PTI reported, citing a senior official, on Sunday.

Amid allegations of violations of safety norms, which allegedly caused the nightclub fire, here's a look at who Saurav Luthra is —

Who is Saurav Luthra? Featured on Forbes India, Saurabh Luthra is the Chairman of Romeo Lane, a chain of restaurants spread across Delhi, Goa, Gurgaon, among others, his Instagram profile says.

According to Romeo Lane's website, Luthra is a “Gold medalist engineer turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur”, known for his “splendid work in the F&B industry”.

Redkar said the club was managed by Saurav Luthra, who had a disagreement with his partner.

"There was a dispute between them, and they had filed a complaint against each other with the panchayat. We had inspected the premises and found that they did not have the permission to construct the club,” PTI quoted Redkar.

Goa Nightclub fire: Casualties A total of 25 people, including tourists and restaurant staff, lost their lives when a massive fire erupted at the club shortly after midnight on Sunday. Authorities stated that the fire was reported at approximately 12:04 am on Sunday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the accident site to evaluate the situation and observed that the restaurant had violated fire safety regulations. After a cylinder explosion, the nightclub caught fire, resulting in many deaths from suffocation.

In a post on X, Sawant said, “I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and 6 have been injured. All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility.”

Compensation to victims The Prime Minister's Office announced that an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each person who died in the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy. Additionally, the injured will receive ₹50,000.