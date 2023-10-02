Who is Shahnawaz, NIA's most-wanted and suspected ISIS terrorist?
Suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz was arrested by Delhi police. He was listed as one of the most wanted individuals by NIA. Currently, the suspected terrorist is being interrogated.
A suspected ISIS terrorist, Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama, has been arrested by the Delhi police in a major crackdown to combat terrorism and maintain security in the country. He was listed as one of the most wanted individuals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).