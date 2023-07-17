Who is Shamina Singh, Joe Biden's choice for President Export Council

Indian-American Business leader Shamina Singh has become US President Joe Biden's new choice for the President's Export Council, which serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

Shamina Singh is the founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. After the announcement, Shamina Singh, a prominent Indian-American business leader, said that she is "honoured to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President’s Export Council."

On July 1, President Joe Biden had announced his intent to appoint Singh to serve in the key role. Shamina Singh is a leading business woman, and another Indian-American to be appointed on a key role by Joe Biden.

“From the earliest days of my career, I’ve gravitated toward work that helps create long-lasting and inclusive prosperity for people and economies in the US and around the world," she was quoted as saying in the statement on Mastercard's website.

The President’s Export Council serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. The Council advises the president of government policies and programmes that affect US trade performance, promotes export expansion and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labour and government sectors.

Know all about Shamina Singh

-Shamina Singh is the current Executive Vice President of Sustainability at Mastercard and is a member of the company's Management Committee.

-In 2018, Singh was appointed as President of the Mastercard Impact Fund and was charged with activating philanthropic dollars to advance inclusive growth and financial inclusion worldwide.

-Shamina has held senior positions in the White House and the US House of Representatives. Singh was the Executive Director of the first President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

-In 2015, Shamina was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the US Senate to a six-year term on the board of AmeriCorps. She served as chair for two years.

-She also co-chairs the Ad Council of America's Advisory Committee on Public Issues and serves on the Advisory Boards of the Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellowship and the New York Department of Financial Services Innovation.