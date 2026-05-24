Who is Shamir Chandran? Indian-origin oncologist struck off UK register after fleeing country mid-trial

Shamir Chandran, an Indian-origin cancer specialist was removed from the UK medical register after being convicted of multiple offenses and a tribunal ruled that he is a risk to the public. The oncologist was sentenced in November to four years in prison for his criminal conviction, BBC reported.

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A former doctor at Newcastle hospital, he was handed a restraining order for two counts of controlling and behaviour and one count of cruelty to a person under 16. Chandran had secured a degree in medicine 2001 from the University of Calicut Academy of Medical Sciences, Pariyaram (India).

He was awarded a punishment more severe than simple dismissal from current job. His conviction means that he can no longer practise medicine in Britain. Chandran, who hails from Houghton near Carlisle, is a wanted man, with an active arrest warrant outstanding against him, Eastern Eye reported citing Cumbria Police.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) observed that his behaviour had been persistent and repeated. he was accused of targeting at vulnerable people and of being involved in conspiracy to gain money through intimidation. Describing the offences as serious, the MPTS said Chandran's actions were “directed towards people who were vulnerable and involved elements of premeditation - seeking financial gain from [his victim] through intimidation.”

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Hence, MPTS ruled that his conviction affected his fitness to practise and struck off his name from the register.

‘There was a real risk of him harming someone,’ says court The Carlisle Crown Court noted that Chandran had shown no understanding of how serious his actions were or the harm they caused as he fled the country and refused to attend his trial or a later fitness hearing. Suggesting that he posed a continuing risk to the public, the report said, “The tribunal considered that there was a real risk of him harming someone in the future.”

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Adding, the report stated, “Due to his lack of insight and the risk of him repeating his actions, the tribunal considered that there was current and ongoing risk to public protection because of Dr Chandran's conviction.”

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Emails included in the tribunal documents showed Chandran wrote to the General Medical Council (GMC) stating, “I am utterly disgusted with the way I have been treated in the UK and I will never work in that country again." Chandran further stated, “I don't care anymore about the proceedings, as my career has already been destroyed."

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Contrary to the accusations, correspondence from Chandran alleged that that he was "disgusted" at the way he had been treated in the UK and that his career had been "destroyed". Alleging maltreatment by authorities in Britain, Chandran told GMC, “They treated me like a common criminal without giving any regard to what I had to say and the impact of what they were doing.”

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The emails reveal that Chandran had resigned from his NHS post and left UK after the GMC action. “Due to the GMC action, I had to resign (from) my job and leave the UK. I don't know how I can help with these proceedings now, as I am not working at present,” another email said as reported by the Times of India. He declared that he no longer wanted to continue practising oncology and was trying to rebuild his life. He had started working with a friend in a private business for a fresh reset.

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