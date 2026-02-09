Who is Shivam Mishra? Rolls-Royce, ₹2.5 crore watch — Kanpur Lamborghini crash accused's luxurious lifestyle in focus

Shivam Mishra, the son of a tobacco businessman, was accused of crashing a luxurious Lamborghini into pedestrians in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least six injured on Sunday. The accident occurred around 3.15 PM near Rev-3 Mall, police said.

What do we know about the case? Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava was quoted by PTI as saying on Sunday, “The luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area.”

While witnesses claimed the driver of the car was "drunk", police said it will be known once the probe has been completed.

Meanwhile, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said on Monday, “It is being said that he has some medical issues.”

An FIR was filed in connection with the incident on Monday. Shivam's name was not mentioned in the FIR earlier. His name was added hours later, according to NDTV.

"The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra," Raghubir Lal said.

Who is KK Mishra? KK Mishra is the owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, which supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region, PTI reported.

Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited is a major player in the tobacco industry known for supplying products to leading pan masala groups, NDTV reported.

Who is Shivam Mishra? Police said on Monday that Shivam Mishra was driving the Lamborghini that crashed into people in Kanpur on Sunday.

He is the son of businessman KK Mishra.

Shivam Mishra emerged into public view in 2024, during an investigation by the Income Tax Department into his family's tobacco enterprise, Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, NDTV reported.

As per the report, the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at 20 locations across Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

Reports suggested that the company declared an annual income of ₹20-25 crore, while its actual turnover was estimated at ₹100-150 crore. This led officials to allege discrepancies between declared income and actual turnover.

Officials then claimed that the company may have evaded Income Tax laws and violated Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules, NDTV reported, adding that investigators also suspected that money had been hidden using offshore accounts and manipulated ledgers.

Shivam Mishra's lavish lifestyle Investigators reportedly seized a fleet of luxury vehicles, all bearing the number plate '4018', at Shivam Mishra's residence in Vasant Vihar in Delhi.

According to NDTV, the collection was valued at approximately ₹50 crore. It included a Rolls-Royce Phantom priced at around ₹16 crore, a McLaren, a Porsche and a Lamborghini Revuelto — the same Revuelto which hit pedestrians on Sunday.

Income Tax teams had also confiscated ₹4.5 crore in cash during the initial raids, the report claimed. In subsequent searches, officials reported seizing ₹7 crore in cash along with jewellery and other assets.

