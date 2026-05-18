Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Maharashtra-based Renukai Chemistry Classes founder arrested by CBI in NEET paper leak case

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, popularly known as “M sir”, the operator of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Latur, Maharashtra, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said.

During searches carried out by the agency on Sunday, a leaked copy of the medical entrance exam question paper was reportedly found on Motegaonkar’s mobile phone. He was subsequently nabbed.

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The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar was “active member of the organised gang” accused of leaking and distributing the NEET-UG question paper, officials added, according to PTI.

Motegaonkar allegedly conspired with the other accused to obtain the NEET-UG 2026 question paper and answer key before the examination held on April 23, they further stated, Officials further claimed that he then shared the leaked material with multiple individuals.

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Motegaonkar was questioned for nearly eight hours on Friday at his home in the same locality. On Sunday afternoon, the agency carried out searches at the RCC coaching centre located in the Shivnagar area of Latur.

Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar hails from an agricultural family in Latur and began his teaching career by offering private tuition, often riding a bicycle across the city to reach his students, as per an NDTV report. In the late 1990s, he launched his coaching venture in a rented room with just around ten students.

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An M.Sc. gold medalist in Chemistry, Motegaonkar, 46, built a reputation as an innovative and respected educator. However, he is now facing scrutiny over alleged ties to retired chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, who has been arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak investigation. Kulkarni is reported to have previously taught at RCC, and investigators are examining the nature of their professional association and whether it had any connection to the leak.

In the initial years, Motegaonkar was personally involved in nearly every aspect of the institute, the report noted, adding that he taught chemistry himself, created handwritten study materials, and managed small batches of students from Classes 11 and 12, as well as those preparing for entrance examinations.

Over the following two decades, his institute expanded alongside the rise of the “Latur Pattern,” a teaching model that gained prominence across Maharashtra for consistently producing top performers in competitive exams. RCC Classes reportedly became widely recognised for its chemistry notes, structured test series, and distinctive teaching approach, drawing aspirants for NEET, JEE, and CET from across the state.

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Kulkarni and Mandhare's arrest The CBI had previously arrested Kulkarni and biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare. The two were reportedly connected through Manisha Waghmare, who is also in CBI custody.

According to officials, Kulkarni and Mandhare allegedly enlisted Waghmare to recruit NEET aspirants for special sessions held ahead of the examination.

Students reportedly paid several lakh rupees to take part in these sessions, during which they wrote down questions in their notebooks. Officials said those questions later “tallied exactly” with the actual NEET-UG paper.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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