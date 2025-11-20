Who is Shreyasi Singh? Bihar's new minister, ace shooter and a gold medalist

Shreyasi Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was sworn in as a minister in the Bihar Cabinet on Thursday, November 20. She is now part of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

After taking the oath as a Bihar minister, Shreyasi said, “I express gratitude towards the people of Jamui and my family members. The Cabinet, which took oath today, comprises both youth and experienced leaders.”

Who is Shreyasi Singh? Shreyasi Singh is an award-winning shooter who has been elected from Jamui for a second consecutive term. She is a new entrant into the Bihar cabinet.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP reposed faith in Shreyasi Singh as its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Jamui.

She contested the Bihar Election 2025 from the Jamui assembly constituency against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shamshad Alam.

During the 2020 elections, Shreyasi Singh defeated RJD's Vijay Prakash by a margin of 13,026 votes, securing 79,603 votes against Prakash's 66,577.

Jamui, which falls under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, was earlier represented by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

Shreyasi Singh's family, education & career Shreyasi Singh hails from a prominent political family.

She is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, who served in the Chandra Shekhar-led government and represented both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Her mother, Putul Kumari, is also a former Parliamentarian.

Shreyasi Singh's education and assets: Shreyasi Singh holds a Post Graduate degree. She pursued a Master of Business Administration from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies in 2018.

As per her election affidavit , Shreyasi Singh has total assets of ₹ 7.6 crore and liabilities valuing ₹13.3 lakh, the Hindu reported. She declared an annual income as ₹94.2 lakh.

An Arjuna awardee and a distinguished athlete Shreyasi Singh.

Shreyasi Singh's political career: She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which she joined in 2020.

She is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Jamui constituency in Bihar. She is also a Member of the Women and Child Development Committee (Bihar Vidhan Sabha).

She won the Bihar Legislative Assembly election in 2020 and was re-elected in 2025.

She has been inducted as a minister in the Bihar cabinet under Nitish Kumar.

Shreyasi Singh, an ace shooter: She is an ace shooter. She had won a Gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Women's double trap) in Gold Coast, Australia.

She won Silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (Women's double trap) in Glasgow, Scotland. She also won a bronze medal in the Double trap team event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Shreyasi was awarded the Arjuna Award for her contributions to sports. She was part of the Indian team for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday for a record 10th time at a grand ceremony, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among those who were present at the swearing-in.

Prominent among those who took the oath on the occasion were Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislative party, both of whom were deputy CMs in the previous NDA government in the state.

At least three ministers are members of the state legislative council.

They are JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary, one of the most trusted aides of the CM, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Santosh Kumar Suman.

Rama Nishad, wife of former Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad, who had joined the BJP in the thick of elections and got elected from Aurai, has also been inducted into the state cabinet.

Another ninth-term MLA Bijendra Prasad Yadav, from the JD(U), was back in the state cabinet.

None of the inductees were from Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJPRV and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM, which have 19 and four berths, respectively.