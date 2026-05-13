Who is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik man held in NEET 2026 paper leak case - ‘Sold guess paper for ₹15 lakh’

Day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET 2026 after its paper leaked, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a man in connection with NEET 2026 paper leak case. The man has been identified as Shubhak Khairnar.

The crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained 30-year-old Shubham Khairnar from Nashik district in Maharashtra. As per the reports, Shubham Khairnar is a resident of Nandgaon in the district.

He was picked up from Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan, following a request from the Rajasthan Police.

Who is Shubham Khairnar?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Shubham Khairnar and what is his role in the NEET 2026 paper leak? ⌵ Shubham Khairnar is a BAMS student from Nashik who was detained by the CBI in connection with the NEET 2026 paper leak. He allegedly bought a 'guess paper' for ₹10 lakh and sold it to aspirants for ₹15 lakh. 2 Why was the NEET 2026 examination cancelled? ⌵ The NEET 2026 examination was cancelled by the NTA due to allegations of a paper leak. A 'guess paper' with similarities to the actual exam questions was circulated. 3 When will the NEET 2026 re-examination be held? ⌵ The NTA has stated that the schedule for the NEET 2026 re-examination will be announced within the next seven to ten days. The aim is to conduct the exam as early as possible. 4 Do students need to register again for the NEET 2026 re-examination? ⌵ No, students will not need to register again for the NEET 2026 re-examination. Their previous registration details, candidature information, and centre preferences will remain valid. 5 What was the nature of the NEET 2026 paper leak, according to the NTA? ⌵ The NTA clarified that the entire question paper was not circulated on platforms like Telegram. However, a 'guess paper' containing some questions that matched the actual examination was circulated, violating the exam's integrity.

Shubham Khairnar, according to a report, is a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student. He's a resident of Nandgaon in Nashik. To avoid arrest, Shubham had cropped his hair short in an attempt to change his appearance, but the police identified and apprehended him by matching his look with older photographs.

He was reportedly going to a temple when he was arrested.