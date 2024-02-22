Who is Shubhkaran Singh, the 21-year-old farmer who died at Khanauri border amid farmers protest; All you need to know
Farmer Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, was killed on Wednesday following a clash between the security personnel and the protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.
A 21-year-old farmer died on Wednesday after protestors relaunched their 'Delhi Chalo' march as they disagreed with the Centre's proposals on a five-year plan for minimum support price (MSP). Farmer leaders had rejected a proposal made by the government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock. Farmers' leaders and three Union ministers met on 8, 12, 16, and 18 February but the dialogue remained inconclusive.