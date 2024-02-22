A 21-year-old farmer died on Wednesday after protestors relaunched their 'Delhi Chalo' march as they disagreed with the Centre's proposals on a five-year plan for minimum support price (MSP). Farmer leaders had rejected a proposal made by the government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock. Farmers' leaders and three Union ministers met on 8, 12, 16, and 18 February but the dialogue remained inconclusive.

The farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, was killed and a few others injured following a clash between the security personnel and the protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. He is survived by two sisters, a grandmother, and his father, Charanjeet Singh, who works as a school van driver, according to India Today report.

Shubhkaran was involved in animal husbandry and owned approximately 3 acres of land and had some livestock.

Shubhkaran joined the protesting farmers at the Khanauri border on 13 February, the day farmers kicked off their agitation to press their 10 demands.

According to a report by India Today, yesterday Shubhkaran prepared breakfast for himself and other farmers at the protest site near the Punjab-Haryana border. Shubhkaran reportedly asked them to sit and have breakfast together and said, "They might not get another chance to share a meal or sit together".

The deceased had an injury to his head, according to Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi.

On Wednesday several farmers also got injured with the Haryana Police firing tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of Shubhkaran Singh with Gandhi saying history will certainly demand an account of the farmers' killings from the BJP.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after Shubkaran's death. They will start the protest on Friday (23 February).

Besides a law on MSP, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases on protesters, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during their agitation in 2020-21.

