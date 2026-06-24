Who is Siya Goyal? 20-year-old accused of pushing fiancé Ketan Agrawal off Lohagad Fort months before wedding

The death of 26-year-old real estate executive Ketan Agrawal in Pune has placed his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, at the centre of a high-profile murder investigation.

What was first believed to be an accidental fall has now turned into a murder case after police claimed that Goyal and Chaudhary admitted to pushing Agrawal from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.

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Clues that led investigators to the accused According to investigators, several details helped them piece together the alleged conspiracy.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Ketan Agrawal's murder on Lohagad Fort? ⌵ Ketan Agrawal was allegedly murdered by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, during a return visit to Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2023, where he was pushed off a cliff. 2 Why did Siya Goyal conspire to kill Ketan Agrawal? ⌵ Siya Goyal reportedly feared family humiliation if she called off her engagement to Ketan and eloped with Chetan Chaudhary, leading her to choose to kill Ketan instead. 3 How did investigators link Siya Goyal to Ketan's murder? ⌵ Investigators connected Siya Goyal to Ketan's murder through various evidence, including her insistence on multiple trips to Lohagad Fort, suspicious clothing choices, and digital communications with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. 4 What evidence suggested that Ketan's death was not an accident? ⌵ Circumstantial evidence, such as Siya's previous attempts to push Ketan off the cliff and her conflicting statements about the incident, suggested that his death was a planned murder rather than an accident. 5 Should people be concerned about the implications of this murder case? ⌵ Yes, the case raises concerns about relationship pressures, the risks of concealment within engagements, and the lengths individuals may go to avoid family disgrace, highlighting a need for open communication in relationships.

Police examined Siya's repeated requests to visit Lohagad Fort, Agrawal's missing passport, and the unusual clothing worn by Chaudhary during the trip. Police believe these and other pieces of evidence helped expose what they say was a planned killing.

As more details emerged, public attention shifted towards Siya Goyal and her alleged attempts to portray the incident as an accident.

Who is Siya Goyal? Siya Goyal, 20, comes from a well-known business family in Pune. Her family is involved in the dry fruits trade and lives in the Bibwewadi area of the city.

Earlier this year, she became engaged to Ketan Agrawal, a director at the family-owned real estate company Success Group. The match was reportedly arranged through Agrawal's maternal uncle.

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The couple were due to marry in Udaipur in November. Hotels had already been booked, and both families were expected to spend around ₹14 crore on the wedding celebrations.

Relationship with Chetan Chaudhary Police say Goyal had been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary for around a year before Agrawal's death.

Also Read | Pune police reveal chilling details in Ketan Agrawal case

Chaudhary's family also runs a business in Pune, and investigators believe the two became acquainted through business circles. They remained in regular contact throughout their relationship, police said.

Two visits to Lohagad Fort Cops claim that Goyal and Agrawal visited Lohagad Fort for a trek four days before his death. During that visit, she allegedly attempted to push him towards a cliff after saying she had seen a snake.

Police allege that Goyal later persuaded Agrawal to return to the fort on June 18, one day before her birthday. It was during this second visit that she allegedly pushed him from the fort.

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Also Read | New details emerge in Pune businessman's Lohagad death

After the incident, Goyal reportedly told officers that Agrawal had accidentally slipped while taking photographs near the edge.

Birthday plans before the tragedy Videos shared on social media show Agrawal preparing an elaborate birthday celebration for Goyal ahead of her 20th birthday on June 19.

Relatives said he had spent nearly a month organising the event and wanted to make the occasion special for her.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Who is Siya Goyal? 20-year-old accused of pushing fiancé Ketan Agrawal off Lohagad Fort months before wedding