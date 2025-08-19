Who is Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc's pick against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan for Vice Presidential election

The INDIA bloc on 19 August named former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice presidential election. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition bloc's pick during a meeting with the other allies.

Reddy will contest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ’s (NDA) nominee, CP Radhakrishnan, in the elections to be held on 9 September.

As things stand, the ruling NDA has sufficient votes to secure a victory for Radhakrishnan. The BJP-led alliance holds the edge in the 781-member electoral college with 424 members.

The Opposition INDIA bloc, however, wanted to fight back by fielding a non-political leader to highlight its commitment to the Constitution and democracy.

Reddy's name, it is learnt, was pushed by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC at INDIA bloc meeting held at Kharge's residence on Monday..

Who is Sudershan Reddy? Reddy is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the first Lokayukta of Goa.

Born on 8 July 1946, Sudershan Reddy was enrolled as an Advocate at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on 27 December 1971. He has practised Civil matters in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90.

“Shri B Sudershan Reddy garu is one of India’s most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career including as Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice,” Kharge said in a post on X

Sudershan Reddy also worked as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government for six months during 1990. He also worked as a Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on 2 May 1995.

Reddy was appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005. Sudershan Reddy was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 12 Janaury 2007. He retired as SC Judge in July 2011

How is the Vice President Elected?

According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election had to be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation on 21 July.