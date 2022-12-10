Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh? 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 07:07 PM IST
New chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is likely to take oath on Sunday.
New chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is likely to take oath on Sunday.
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is expected to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh with the party's central leadership approving his name. The sources close to the party informed that "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders."