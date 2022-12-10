Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh? 5 things to know1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
New chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is likely to take oath on Sunday.
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is expected to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh with the party's central leadership approving his name. The sources close to the party informed that "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders."
The new chief minister is likely to take oath on Sunday.
The decision came a day after the newly-elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising Congress high command to select the next leader of the legislature party. Here are the 5 things to know about the new chief minister.
Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister.
The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.
Earlier, there were rumours that the All India Congress Committe (AICC) in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and two observers Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda may fly to New Delhi and announce the CM face in the state.
