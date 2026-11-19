Little Sumira Tiwari had always dreamt of becoming an air warrior. Today, she is among the only two girls selected for the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying branch, giving wings to her dreams.

According to a Times of India report (TOI), Sumira, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Lucknow, has secured the 11th position on the National Defence Academy (NDA) merit list for girls, and is among the only two girls selected for the IAF flying branch.

Who is Sumira Tiwari? Sumira is the eldest daughter of retired Wing Commander Santosh Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari. Her father, a former Indian Air Force officer, currently works as a commercial pilot with a private helicopter charter company.

Her 15-year-old younger sister, Sumedha, is a student at City Montessori School in Gomti Nagar 1, the same school where Sumira completed her education.

The 18-year-old grew fascinated by helicopters flying overhead and was captivated by the accounts her father shared about his flying missions.

"The very first time I thought of wearing the blues as a pilot was when Papa showed us what his helicopter looked like from the inside," she was quoted as saying by TOI.

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Trying on her father's night-vision helmet was another experience that left a lasting impression on Sumira. "I was awed. I think that's when this seed of wanting to fly got planted in my subconscious," she said.

One of the stories that deeply inspired her was about her father volunteering to evacuate a critically ill soldier suffering from cerebral malaria from a flood-hit region in the Northeast. Years later, the soldier happened to recognise him on a crowded train and thanked him for saving his life.

Wing Commander Tiwari joined the Indian Air Force in 1998 and retired in 2022 after completing 24 years of service.

Sumira's journey to the NDA Sumira's journey to securing admission to the NDA involved almost a year of preparation and multiple rounds of selection. She primarily depended on self-study while preparing for her ISC board examinations and also attended a two-week Services Selection Board (SSB) orientation programme in Lucknow.

She said the most challenging aspect was not the written examination or the six-day SSB interview, but the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the results at each stage.

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"The toughest part wasn't the vast syllabus or the exhausting SSB interview. The toughest part was the wait," she was quoted as saying by TOI.

Her selection has also brought back fond memories of her father's days at the NDA.

"Her going to the Indian Air Force following the same route makes me very nostalgic. All the memories of 1994 come flooding into my mind as I visualise her joining the coveted National Defence Academy," he said, describing her achievement as a homecoming.