Who is Surendra Kewat? BJP leader shot dead in Patna days after Gopal Khemka's murder

Ahead of assembly elections in the state, BJP leader Surendra Kewat was allegedly shot dead in Sheikhpura district of Bihar.

His killing comes just a week after the high-profile daylight murder of businessman Gopal Khemka outside his home in Patna, according to reports.

ABP News reported that the 52-year-old leader of the BJP Kisan Morcha was killed by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Bihar's Sheikhpura district. According to police reports, the attack took place while Kewat was working in his agricultural fields.

He was hit by four bullets and immediately rushed to AIIMS Patna for treatment. Despite efforts by medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to the report.