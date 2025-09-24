Who is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? Delhi guru faces sexual harassment probe

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, is a self-styled spiritual guru and the former director of a private engineering and management institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Known for portraying himself as a godman, he has cultivated a public image of religious authority while also managing an educational institution affiliated with a prominent ashram.

What is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of? Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing female students, specifically targeting those pursuing management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.

A total of 17 students have accused him of abusive language, sending obscene WhatsApp and SMS messages, and making unwanted physical contact. The victims also claimed that some faculty and administrative staff pressured them to comply with the accused’s demands.

How is the investigation progressing? The Delhi Police are actively searching for Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who was last seen near Agra. Multiple raids have been conducted at his known addresses and at the institute. CCTV footage is being analysed.

According to reports, the Delhi Baba has been changing locations to evade arrest.

Authorities also recovered a luxury red Volvo from the institution’s basement, which bore a fabricated United Nations number plate (39 UN 1).

What has the ashram said? Following the allegations, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya of Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, severed ties with Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

In a statement, the Peetham said: “Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Dr. Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Chaitanyananda Saraswati.”

Has Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati faced allegations before? Reports indicate that Chaitanyananda Saraswati had prior molestation cases registered against him in 2006 and 2016, suggesting a pattern of misconduct. The police continue to pursue him, and the investigation is ongoing.