Who is Tej Pratap Yadav and what's his link to 'Aishwarya Rai'? All about Lalu's ousted son

Tej Pratap Yadav, former RJD leader and son of Lalu Yadav, is once again in the spotlight—this time for a now-deleted Facebook post claiming he has been “in a relationship for 12 years.” The post triggered a storm, leading to his expulsion from RJD for six years and a public fallout with his family.

Tej Pratap Yadav had married Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of ex-Bihar CM Daroga Rai, in 2018. Their marriage soon soured, and the divorce case is still ongoing in the Patna Family Court.

Citing “irresponsible behaviour,” RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, on Sunday, expelled Tej Pratap Yadav, and cut all family ties with him over his post featuring him and his ‘partner’ together.

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav? Tej Pratap Yadav is Lalu Yadav's eldest son. His younger brother is Tejashwi Yadav, who is the current leader of opposition in Bihar and widely regarded as the political successor of the RJD leadership.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai during their engagement in Patna

Tej Pratap once held the position of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet.

However, despite his stint in politics, Tej Pratap is often in the spotlight more for his controversies and eccentric public antics. During the Holi celebrations this year, Tej Pratap threatened to suspend a cop for refusing to dance.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai's marriage in 2018 was a high-profile affair.

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai in 2018

Within a few months of their marriage, however, Aishwarya Rai moved out of Tej Pratap Yadav’s home, alleging mistreatment by him and his family — sparking a high-profile and bitter fallout between two powerful political families. Her father, former minister Chandrika Roy, not only quit the RJD but also vowed to challenge the Yadavs both politically and in court.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the divorce proceedings remain ongoing, marred by serious accusations from both sides. Tej Pratap has claimed that Aishwarya demanded a hefty alimony, while she has alleged that he used drugs.

The ensuing legal battles have been highly publicised, with accusations and counter-accusations between the two.

Their divorce case is still pending in the Patna family court, adding to the ongoing drama surrounding Tej Pratap’s personal life.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka Yadav; Facebook post that started it all Anushka Yadav also found herself in a social media whirlwind after Tej Pratap Yadav's Facebook post circulated. The storm broke when a post from Tej Pratap’s verified Facebook account proclaimed that the two had been “in love and in a relationship for 12 years,” accompanied by a photo of the pair together, with the post's caption terming Anushka as Tej Pratap's ‘lover’. The post quickly caught fire online, igniting intense public discussion and media scrutiny.

But as the buzz escalated, Tej Pratap backtracked — claiming his Facebook account had been hacked, and distanced himself from the viral declaration that had thrown both him and Anushka into the spotlight.