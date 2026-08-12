Who is Tukaram Mundhe? The Maharashtra FDA Commissioner behind the raids shaking up Mumbai's iconic eateries

An officer's reputation is usually built on the posts he holds. In Tukaram Mundhe's case, it has been built on what he does once he gets there.

Since taking over as Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner on 25 May, Mundhe has overseen a wave of raids targeting wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers and restaurants across the state. Wherever serious lapses have surfaced, the response has followed a familiar pattern under his watch — licences suspended, samples confiscated and enforcement action set in motion.

What makes Mundhe stand out, though, isn't just the raids — it's his career graph. In 21 years of service, he has been transferred 25 times, a number that has almost come to define his public identity as much as his work itself, Hindustan Times reported.

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Who is Tukaram Mundhe? Mundhe's own beginnings sit far from the bureaucratic corridors he now occupies. Born on 3 June 1975, in Tadsonna village in Beed district, he grew up in a farming household, splitting his time between a Zilla Parishad school and fieldwork on the family farm — a routine common to many rural Indian childhoods, where education and labour rarely exist separately.

That grounding, many believe, shaped his understanding of everyday administrative struggles long before he was tasked with solving them. After graduating from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Mundhe went on to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank of 20, joining the IAS in the 2005 batch — a leap from a village classroom to one of the country's most influential services.

How did Tukaram Mundhe go from Solapur's "water man" to Navi Mumbai's street-level administrator? His stint as Solapur's district collector, starting in 2014, became one of his most talked-about postings. Tackling the district's chronic water crisis through the Jalyukt Shivar programme, his administration helped several villages cut their reliance on water tankers, earning him the title "Water Man of Maharashtra."

Later, as Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, he built a reputation for hands-on governance — cracking down on illegal construction, improving property-tax collection, and famously conducting early-morning "Walk with Commissioner" inspections to see civic issues firsthand rather than through paperwork alone.

Frequent transfers remain a constant thread through his career, their exact count debated depending on how postings are counted — but the pattern itself has become central to how the public remembers Mundhe.

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Which Mumbai eateries are under FDA scanner? His current tenure has already left a mark on the city's food landscape. Establishments such as Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar Restaurant, K Rustom & Co, the Cricket Club of India, Willingdon Sports Club and Juhu Gymkhana have all faced temporary shutdowns or licence suspensions after FDA teams flagged serious hygiene lapses — from pest infestations and poor sanitation to improper storage practices and missing compliance paperwork. Several of these establishments have since moved to address the issues, but the drive has reopened a broader conversation about food safety standards in one of India's most food-obsessed cities.

Why are Ayurvedic manufacturers now in FDA's crosshairs? The FDA's enforcement push has since widened. On 12 August, the department launched a statewide inspection of Ayurvedic drug manufacturers, checking 434 licensed units against the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and Schedule T's Good Manufacturing Practices norms.