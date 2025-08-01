Who is Udit Khullar? Bank fraud accused arrested in Delhi after deportation from UAE

A fugitive on the run for a bank fraud case was successfully deported from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with Interpol channels, officials said in a statement.

Udit Khullar, who was wanted by the Delhi Police in a ₹4.55 crore scam, was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where he was taken into custody for further questioning.

All about Udit Khullar The fugitive, Udit Khullar, was wanted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

He has been on the run for a while but ended up being geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi, as per officials.

An investigation in March 2024 revealed that Udit Khullar was part of a bigger network, which also involved Sachin Mittal, Vishal Oberoi, Himanshu Rasgotra, Shobhit Agarwal, and others.

This network cheated individuals on the pretext of selling them properties which never existed. Khullar, the mastermind of the scam, persuaded the victims to take loans from banks, which were routed to shell accounts.

His network of scamsters allegedly submitted forged sale deeds, ITRs, builder-buyer agreements, and other documents to the banks.

Fraudulent home loans The allegations against Udit Khullar stem from his involvement in securing three fraudulent home loans from nationalised and private banks. He is accused of working in what the CBI called a "well-knit criminal conspiracy" with his associates to achieve this.

He weaved this conspiracy by submitting forged documents of properties which he did not own to several banks for securing the loans.

Khullar later fled to Dubai to evade arrest. However, the CBI requested the UAE authorities to deport him to India. He was arrested in the UAE and handed over to the Indian authorities.