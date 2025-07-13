Who is Utsav Shekhar? Delhi police release photo of drunk Audi driver who ran over five migrant workers

The Delhi Police have released a photo of the accused driver in a hit-and-run case on Sunday, where the accused ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar by his speeding Audi car late Saturday night

The police have identified the accused as 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar and he has been arrested, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the police, the incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9 near the Indian Oil petrol pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar.

Delhi Police official stated that Utsav Shekhar is a resident of Dwarka who is involved in property dealings. On Saturday night, he was driving the vehicle while returning from Noida and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The victims—identified as Ladhi (40), Bimla (8), Sabami (45), Narayani (35), and Ramchander (45)—were all residents of Rajasthan and had been sleeping on the footpath when the car ran over them.

'Sleeping on footpath for many years’ Speaking to ANI, Narayani, one of the injured, said, “The car ran over us... Me, my husband and children got injured. I got unconscious after being run over and sustained injuries on the chest and neck... We have been sleeping here (on the footpath) for many years...”

While another victim, Ramchander said, "We were sleeping when the car hit us at around 1 AM... Two people were injured, but then my wife's ear was also injured, and her rib was broken... The police took us to the hospital... There should be action against the driver.”

According to a police statement: “On dated 09.07.2025 at 01:45 AM, a PCR call vide DD No.3A regarding accident near Indian Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar was received at PS Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to notice that injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on footpath.”

Meanwhile, all the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment and further investigation is underway.

