Who is Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD dies in fatal BMW crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A high-speed crash on Delhi-Mumbai highways has claimed the life of one of Rajasthan's prominent industrialists, Vallabh Maheshwari. The 62-year-old Jaipur-based industrialist was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when his driver lost control of the luxury vehicle on the Alwar stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, leaving the car completely mangled.

Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari Dies in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Crash Vallabh Maheshwari, the Managing Director of the Shakun Group and one of Rajasthan's prominent industrialists, died on Sunday after the BMW he was travelling in lost control, broke through roadside barricades, and overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Alwar in Rajasthan. He was 62.

Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura on a religious trip when his BMW went out of control near milestone 136.8 in the Raini police station area around 4 pm. Police said the car broke the barricades, crossed the median and hit a culvert wall.

The force of the collision was severe enough to leave the luxury vehicle completely mangled beyond recognition.

Maheshwari and the driver were taken to Pinan Hospital and later referred to Harish Hospital in Alwar. Doctors declared Maheshwari dead.

How Did the Accident Happen? What Police Say According to police, Maheshwari's driver was at the wheel at the time of the crash. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which broke through roadside barricades before crashing into the median and subsequently striking the wall of a culvert, a sequence of impacts that proved fatal for the passenger but left the driver, remarkably, unhurt.

Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Maheshwari was declared dead on arrival. Initial investigations suggest that excessive speed or a technical fault in the vehicle may have been the precipitating cause of the accident. Maheshwari's body has since been sent to Jaipur for post-mortem examination.

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? The Man Behind Shakun Group Maheshwari was a director across several branches of the Shakun Group, a Jaipur-based industrial conglomerate founded in the early 2000s. The group operates across the full value chain of its sector, from establishing the relevant industry infrastructure and processing resources through to transporting and delivering finished products to end-users.

Vallabh Das Maheshwari possessed more than 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management. He was reportedly based in Jaipur and had built a reputation for his involvement across a range of business sectors.

Over the course of his career, Maheshwari served as a director and designated partner in several companies spanning advertising, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality, according to India Filings. At the time of his death, he was associated with 12 companies. These included SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited.

He was also linked with organisations such as Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. In addition, Maheshwari served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Earlier in his career, he had been associated with Sarvottam Buildhome Private Limited. His professional work largely centred on business operations, corporate management and the strategic expansion of multiple ventures across sectors.

Ashok Gehlot Leads Condolences for Vallabh Maheshwari Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was among the first prominent voices to express grief over Maheshwari's passing. Writing on X, Gehlot said: “The news of the demise of industrialist Vallabh Maheshwari in a tragic road accident that occurred on the expressway in the Reni police station area of Alwar is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”