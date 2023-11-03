Who is Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student stabbed at a gym in Indiana?
Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student and native of Telangana, was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana. He is currently on life support at a hospital and his condition is serious.
The United States government expressed regret over the attack on an Indian student, who is in critical condition after being attacked in Indiana. The US State Department has also wished full recovery to Varun Raj Pucha, saying that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case.