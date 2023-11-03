Who is Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student stabbed at a gym in Indiana?

Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student and native of Telangana, was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana. He is currently on life support at a hospital and his condition is serious.

The United States government expressed regret over the attack on an Indian student, who is in critical condition after being attacked in Indiana. The US State Department has also wished full recovery to Varun Raj Pucha, saying that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," a US State Department spokesperson said as reported by ANI.

Indian student Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed at a gym in Indiana.

Who is Varun Raj Pucha? Varun Raj Pucha is an Indian student and a native of Telangana who was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana. Currently, he is on life support at a hospital. He is a Computer Science student.

Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was ultimately taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five percent chance of survival. Varun’s condition is said to be serious after the violent attack," the report said as quoted by PTI.

Varun had been pursuing MS in Computer Science and left for the US in August 2022. He was expected to return home (Khammam) after completion of his course next year, his family said.

Indian student stabbed in Indiana: Accused arrested The accused, identified as Jordan Andrade (24) who attacked Varun, was arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. The reason for the attack is not known yet.

What does Varun's family say? The victim's father P Ram Murthy, a teacher in Telangana's Khammam, on Wednesday, told PTI, "We got information from my son's roommate that he (my son) has been attacked by one person and that he has been admitted to a hospital and that his condition is critical".

"We want justice for our child," Varun's aunt said, adding that the attacker should be handed stern punishment.

(With inputs from agencies)

