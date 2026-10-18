Who is Vikas Sankrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey? He filed case against Dhruv Rathee; Delhi Court issues bailable warrants

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case filed in 2018 by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over allegations made in a video uploaded by the YouTuber, Bar and Bench reported.

Sankrityayan is a social media user and activist known for managing the ‘I Support NaMo’ online group.

The case centres on a video in which Rathee allegedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) information technology cell had attempted to bribe Sankrityayan to malign him, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The video, posted on Rathee’s social media handle in May 2018, was also shared by then Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sankrityayan subsequently initiated defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal.

Why has the Delhi court issued a bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee? Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain of the Saket court issued the warrant after being informed that an earlier court notice could not be served because Rathee’s residence was found locked, according to Bar and Bench.

The court had, on October 12, allowed an application seeking an early hearing and the issuance of dasti summons, which are delivered by hand. The complainant’s counsel, advocate Samaksh Sharma, argued that summons had remained unserved for years because Rathee primarily resides abroad, the report said.

However, the court was informed that Rathee was currently in India and staying at a residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Taking note that Rathee had last been summoned in 2019, the magistrate had permitted Sankrityayan to accompany the process server to help ensure that the summons were delivered promptly.

After the court was informed that service had still not been completed, it issued a bailable warrant against Rathee and scheduled the next hearing for October 31, as per the report.

Who is Vikas Sankrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey? Sankrityayan is known for his association with the ‘I Support NaMo’ social media group, which backs Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also active on social media under the handle @MODIfiedVikas.

According to his Facebook profile, he is a digital creator and writer from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has written on issues including social media misuse and fake news.

His X bio describes him as a software architect associated with IBM India Software Labs, while also listing his involvement with online groups such as ‘I Support NaMo’ and ‘Hindu IT Cell’.

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What has Vikas Pandey said about the Dhruv Rathee case? In a Facebook post, Sankrityayan described himself as one of the early targets of Rathee’s videos, alleging that the YouTuber had made false claims about him.

“I was one of the first victims of fake news peddler Dhruv Rathee,” he wrote, claiming that Rathee had made three videos about him around eight years ago and that Kejriwal had shared one of them.