Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi has become a talking point after his appearance at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, where he spoke about the remarkable box-office journey of his film Hanuman Ansh, its spiritual message and the possibility of a sequel.

Chaturvedi, who wrote and directed Hanuman Ansh, attended IFFI's opening ceremony on Friday. Speaking to ANI on the red carpet, he revealed that the film had continued its theatrical run for nearly 105 to 110 days, describing his participation in the festival as a proud moment.

"The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now. Participating in this 'grand festival of cinema', this 'mahakumbh' of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us," he said.

Made on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has collected ₹452.86 crore worldwide, according to industry figures cited by NDTV.

Who is Vishal Chaturvedi? Vishal Chaturvedi, 49, is a filmmaker, writer and director who came into the spotlight with Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji.

Unlike conventional big-budget Bollywood productions, Chaturvedi's film reportedly started with limited resources and initially struggled to attract audiences. However, word of mouth helped it gain momentum, eventually turning it into a major commercial success.

In an interview with India Today, Chaturvedi revealed that his interest in Neem Karoli Baba's life went back several years. He began discussing stories about the saint with a friend around 2009 and gradually developed the idea of adapting his life for the big screen.

His research became more structured around 2016-17 and expanded further in 2022-23.

What is Vishal Chaturvedi's connection with Neem Karoli Baba? Chaturvedi's connection with Neem Karoli Baba goes beyond making a film about the saint. The director told India Today that he had been a devotee of Maharaj Ji since 2009 and had spent years researching his life and teachings before bringing the story to cinema.

He travelled to several places associated with the saint, including Vrindavan, Akbarpur, Neeb Karori and Lucknow, where he met people and collected accounts about Baba's life.

Chaturvedi said the team wanted to ensure that the film remained grounded in documented accounts.

"We wanted the film to be factually accurate, so we focused on events that were mentioned in books or documented through credible online sources," he said in the interview.

Hanuman Ansh traces the spiritual journey of Lakshminarayan, who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life, death and human suffering. His journey eventually leads him to become the revered Neem Karoli Baba.

The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, portraying the saint.

What did Vishal Chaturvedi say about a sequel to Hanuman Ansh? At IFFI 2026, Chaturvedi also spoke about the possibility of continuing the film's story.

Explaining his original intention behind making the movie, he said he wanted audiences across India to understand the country's culture, religion and spiritual traditions better.

"My hope was always for the entire nation, everyone, to see it. I wanted people to gain a better understanding of our culture, our religion, and our saints, rather than viewing them through a negative lens," he told ANI.

On the possibility of a second instalment, the director said, "As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji…"

What did he say about films transcending borders? Chaturvedi also shared his views on cinema's ability to connect people across geographical, cultural and social boundaries.

Speaking to PTI at IFFI, he highlighted how human emotions remain universal, irrespective of language, ethnicity, caste, creed or religion.

"Emotions are human. You do not need any language or a particular ethnicity for transpiring emotions," he said.

He cited relationships between mothers and sons, fathers and children, and siblings as examples of emotions that audiences across countries can relate to.