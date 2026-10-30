Who is former Wing Commander Cecil Barretto? IAF celebrates 104th birthday of veteran who served in WWII, Kashmir War

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, October 25, celebrated the 104th birthday of Wing Commander Cecil Barretto (Retd), honouring a military career spanning World War II, the 1947–48 Kashmir War and the formative years of the Air Force's Dental Branch.

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At 104, Barretto, a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), represents a remarkable chapter in India's military history.

Having begun his career in the Army Dental Corps in February 1945, he went on to become one of the two pioneering officers who helped establish the IAF's Dental Branch in 1956.

On October 25, 2026, a team from the Airmen Training School (ATS), Belagavi, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal SJ Nanodkar (Retd), president of the Air Force Association's Goa Branch, visited Barretto at his residence in Goa and felicitated him in the presence of his family.

"Once an Air Warrior, Always an Air Warrior!" the IAF's Training Command said in a post, describing the gesture as a reaffirmation of the force's commitment to honouring its veterans and celebrating their legacy.

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Who is Wing Commander Cecil Barretto? According to the Bharat Rakshak Indian Air Force Database, Barretto was born on October 25, 1922.

His service number was 5232 and he served in the Dental Branch. He retired from the Air Force on December 16, 1975, as per the database.

His military career, however, began much earlier. Barretto was commissioned into the Army Dental Corps in February 1945, during the final phase of the Second World War.

According to his service record and the accompanying Vishisht Seva Medal citation reproduced in the Bharat Rakshak database, he was initially posted to No. 4 Army Dental Centre in Rawalpindi. He was subsequently appointed Officer-in-Charge of No. 35 Indian Army Dental Centre, attached to the 14 Indian Division, where he served until the end of the war.

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The citation notes that he carried out dental inspections and treatment among troops with an exceptional sense of duty, ensuring that no man-days were lost.

His service continued after India's Independence. Barretto was posted to Jammu and Kashmir as Officer-in-Charge of No. 8 Military Dental Centre when Indian Army troops were inducted to fight Pakistani raiders during the 1947–48 India-Pakistan conflict.

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The citation praised his devotion to duty and efficiency during this period.

How did he help establish IAF's Dental Branch? One of Barretto's most significant contributions came in 1956, when the Indian Air Force established its Dental Branch on March 31.

Two officers from the Army Dental Corps, Major JM Rao and Major C Barretto, were seconded to the Air Force to help establish the new branch.

The existing Military Dental Centres at Palam and Jalahalli were transferred to the IAF and redesignated as No. 1 and No. 2 Air Force Dental Centres, respectively.

While Rao took charge of the centre at Palam, Barretto commanded the centre at Jalahalli.

Their IAF service numbers were 5231 and 5232, respectively. Both officers were part of the branch's formative years and are regarded as its founding officers.

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Barretto subsequently served at several Air Force stations, eventually commanding the Military Dental Centre at Panaji, Goa.

His responsibilities extended beyond Air Force personnel. According to his VSM citation, he was also called upon to provide dental care to the Army and other service personnel stationed there.

The citation described his professional skills and conduct as highly appreciated by Air Force personnel and their families, adding that he had rendered distinguished service of a high order.

Why was he awarded Vishisht Seva Medal? Barretto's distinguished military service was recognised with the Vishisht Seva Medal.

The Bharat Rakshak database reproduces the Government of India's Gazette citation for the award, dated January 26, 1976.

The citation highlighted his exceptional sense of duty during World War II, his service in Jammu and Kashmir after Independence, and his contributions to the Air Force after being seconded to it.

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It also praised his professional competence, devotion and selflessness while serving military personnel across different stations.

A family with a remarkable military legacy Barretto's military legacy extends beyond his own career.

According to aviation historian Anchit Gupta, Barretto was one of four brothers who rose to senior ranks in the Indian Armed Forces. His siblings included two Brigadiers and a Lieutenant General.

The family also has a historical connection to Mahatma Gandhi. Their father, Dr Cristovam da Gama Barretto, was Gandhi's dentist at Wardha, Gupta noted.

Reflecting on the veteran's 104th birthday, Gupta described him as potentially “the oldest surviving IAF officer and welcomed the Air Force's gesture of honouring one of its pioneers.”

At 104, Barretto's life stands as a tribute to a generation of military personnel who served through the Second World War, India's Independence and the early decades of the country's military evolution.

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From treating troops during wartime to helping establish an important branch of the Indian Air Force, his career remains an enduring part of India's military heritage.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.