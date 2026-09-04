Who is YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja, and what's the case against him? He's accused of ‘scandalising’ court | Explained

In a big relief to YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja, the Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the six-month sentence imposed on him in May this year. Pahuja was held guilty of contempt of court over videos that "personally attacked" certain judicial officers and "lowered" the dignity of the judicial system.

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According to Bar and Bench report on May 20, 2026, the Delhi High Court had sentenced Gulshan Pahuja to six months of imprisonment and ₹2,000 as fine for committing criminal contempt of court by making scandalous comments about the judiciary in his videos and in arguments.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu agreed to hear the appeal filed by Gulshan Pahuja who challenged the orders of the Delhi High Court. "Till the next date of hearing of the appeal, we order suspension of sentence; consequently, the appellant [Pahuja] be released on interim bail," the bench said, as per news agency PTI.

The court reportedly added, "We hope and trust that the appellant will refrain from repeating the conduct for which he was convicted for contempt by the high court. Any recurrence, if brought to our notice, could lead to revocation of this order of interim protection."

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The Supreme Court issued notice on the appeal as well as on the application seeking bail. It posted the matter for hearing in the week commencing October 5.

Who is YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja? An advocate and activist, Gulshan Pahuja, runs a YouTube channel named Fight 4 Judicial Reforms. The channel has 6.77K subscribers. As many as 507 videos have been posted by Pahuja on the platform so far.

The description on the YouTube channel reads: "Are you satisfied with the judicial system in this country? If not, please support us. Please subscribe and like this channel to help us spread this campaign to bring transparency and accountability to the judicial system. And if possible, please make and post a video like this in a court in your area."

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What's the case against Gulshan Pahuja? The case dates back to 2025, when the high court had taken cognisance of a reference made by a civil judge at Shahdara court, Charu Asiwal, regarding contentious videos and banners on Pahuja’s YouTube channel, the Indian Express reported.

Pajuja’s videos allegedly showed lawyers making “some objectionable and derogatory remarks against judicial officers and the judicial institution as a whole."

In May, the Delhi High Court had recorded that Pahuja made remarks against the judicial system, stating that "adaalaton ki manmarzi badhti jaa rahi hai" and adding that "manmarzi ka dusra arth taanashahi hota hai [The arbitrariness of the courts is increasing; another meaning of arbitrariness is dictatorship]," ANI reported.

The Delhi High Court had observed that Pahuja showed “no regret” and made further “scandalous” remarks against the judicial system even during the sentencing hearing.

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The high court had noted the YouTuber made statements that he expected no justice from Indian courts and likened judicial arbitrariness to “dictatorship”.

It was observed that the contemnor had neither expressed regret nor indicated any willingness to reform his conduct.

The High Court had said that instead of showing remorse, he compounded the contempt by making additional scandalous submissions during the hearing itself.

It had further held that leniency in such circumstances could embolden him to repeat similar acts in future.

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“The contemnor, by his acts, has scandalised… and lowered the authority of the Court. The contemnor shows no regret for the same. He also does not suggest any course correction. In fact, he maintains that what he did was with the intent of improving the judicial system… By not imposing adequate punishment on him, we may encourage him to repeat these acts in future and to embolden him in doing the same," the high court has said in its May order, according to the Indian Express.

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Pahuja, while terming his conduct to be bonafide, had reportedly told the court that “he should not be made to stop criticising judges by invoking the contempt jurisdiction against him.”

Since Pahuja expressed his intention to approach the Supreme Court, the high court had suspended the sentence for 60 days to enable him to approach the top court.

Advocates Manish Jain, Vikash Kumar Verma and Aditya Kaushik appeared for the YouTuber before the Supreme Court recently.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Who is YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja, and what's the case against him? He's accused of ‘scandalising’ court | Explained