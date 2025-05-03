Who is Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka minister who offered to become a ‘suicide bomber’ against Pakistan?

Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka's housing minister, on Friday stirred up a controversy when he said that he was ready to go to Pakistan with a bomb strapped on him.

His statements came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians on April 22.

In a video Khan posted on X, he can be heard saying, “If needed, I will go with a suicide bomb. I'm not saying this as a joke or out of josh. If the country needs me, let Narendra Modi and Amit Shah give me a suicide bomb—I swear on Allah (the God), I will tie it and go to Pakistan.”

While talking to reporters, he goes on to say, “I have said this several times—we are Indians and Hindustanis. We have no relation with Pakistan. We are ready to wage war (against Pakistan). As a minister, I'm ready to go if I’m sent to wage war. I will go and fight for the country. Let’s go.”

He also criticised the Pahalgam attack, calling it a “barbaric and inhuman act” and urged Indians to unite.

Who is Zameer Ahmed Khan? Khan is the Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Affairs in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. He represents the Chamrajpet constituency in the state legislative assembly.

According to a HT report, Khan began is political journey with the Janata Dal (Secular) and was elected MLA from Chamrajpet in 2005. The five-time MLA has held the seat since.

In 2018, Khan switched to Congress, before serving multiple terms with JD(S). In 2024, he was summoned by the Lokayukta police in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The Enforcement Directorate had raided Khan in August 2021, the report added.

Union Minister calls Khan's remarks ‘childish’ Reacting to Khan's statement, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called it ‘childish’.

"Believe in the military and stay quiet—that’s enough. You don’t need to make speeches or go there. Have faith in our soldiers and intelligence agencies, and remain silent. That will be your biggest service to the country," a PTI report quoted him as saying.

"Ensuring that such statements do not lower the morale of our soldiers will be Zameer’s greatest service. Big namaskar to Zameer and his party if they just keep quiet," Joshi added.

Not the first brush with controversy for Khan Last year, Khan was at the centre of a political storm for his “Kaalia” remark, aimed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The JD(S) had strongly condemned the “racist remarks”, while sharing the video in which Khan purportedly made disparaging remarks against the former chief minister during an election campaign in Channapatna by-polls, referring to him as “Kala Kumaraswamy”.