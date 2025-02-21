Who is Zoya Khan? Delhi’s Lady Don, wife of gangster Hashim Baba, lands in police net with heroin worth ₹1 crore

The long arm of the law has finally caught up with the notorious Lady Don of Delhi. The Delhi Police earlier this week arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of dreaded gangster Hashim Baba, for possessing 270 grams of heroin worth approximately ₹1 crore.

According to the cops, Zoya has been evading the police dragnet for years.

Known in underworld circles as Lady Don, Zoya was running her husband's drug business and other criminal operations.

For long, she had managed to stay a few steps ahead of law enforcement agencies. She ran her jailed husband's criminal operations while ensuring that no evidence could link her involvement to illegal activities, reported NDTV.

She was arrested in the Welcome area of North East Delhi and caught red-handed with a large quantity of heroin, allegedly sourced from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Who is Lady Don? Zoya, a 33-year-old woman, took over Hashim Baba's criminal activities after her husband was sent to jail. The NDTV report, citing sources, said Zoya's role was similar to that of Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who once managed his illegal businesses.

She was reportedly also involved in extortion activities.

Hashim Baba is facing dozens of cases, ranging from murder and extortion to arms smuggling.

Zoya is his third wife. They got married in 2017.

Both Zoya and Hashim Baba were neighbours in North East Delhi.

Before Hashim Baba, she was married to another man.

Zoya frequently visited Hashim Baba in Tihar Jail, where he trained her in coded language, gave her tips on how to manage the gang's finances and operations, said the NDTVreport.

Despite involving in criminal activities, she maintained a certain image. She attended high-profile parties, flaunted expensive clothes, and indulged in luxury brands.

Zoya’s family has criminal ties Zoya Khan’s mother was imprisoned last year for alleged involvement in sex trafficking. Currently, she is out on bail.

Zoya’s father was also linked to drug supply networks.

Hashim, Zoya and Lawrence Bishnoi Last year, Hashim Baba’s name had surfaced in the Nadir Shah murder case. Shah was a gym owner in South Delhi's Greater Kailash.

During his imprisonment, Hashim Baba reportedly made a 'judicial confession' implicating fellow gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the crime.

According to the police, Hashim Baba and Bishnoi forged a connection while the former was in Tihar Jail in 2021.

