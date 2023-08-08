WHO issues alert about contaminated Indian-made cold syrup sold in Iraq

A batch of Cold Out syrup made last year “is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," the WHO said. As per the United Nations agency, the Could Out syrup was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma. However, Fourrts vice president, Bala Surendran told Bloomberg last month that production of the medicine had been subcontracted to another company, Puducherry-based Sharun Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. He further added that Fourrts had found no contamination in a sample it had on hand.