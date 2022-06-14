WHO issues Monkeypox vaccination advisory: Who and when you should get the jab?

Owing to the rising number of monkeypox cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an advisory for the vaccination against the virus. It said, “the goal of the global outbreak response for monkeypox is to control the outbreak, and to effectively use strong public health measures to prevent onward spread of the disease." Further noting that there is no need for mass vaccination, it added, “Judicious use of vaccines can support this response."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}