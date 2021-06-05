{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the Covid-19, first identified in India as 'Kappa & Delta'. The WHO has also named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets (alpha, beta, gamma, delta etc) to simplify public discussions and also help remove stigma from the names.

Alpha variant: B.1.1.7 variant spotted in the UK in September 2020

Beta variant: B.1.351 variant first found in south Africa in May 2020

Gamma variant: P.1 variant first spotted in Brazil in November 2020

Epsilon variant: B.1.427/ B.1.429 variant spotted in USA in March 2020

Zeta variant: P.2 variant found in Brazil in April 2020.

Theta variant: P.3 variant spotted in Philippines in January 2021

IOTA variant: B.1.526 variant found in USA in November 2020

The World Health Organisation's move came after India objected to the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an "Indian Variant" in media reports with the Union Health Ministry pointing out that the UN's top health organ has not used the word "Indian" for this strain in its document.

The UN health agency named the B.1.617.1 variant of the COVID 19 as 'Kappa' while the B1.617.2 variant was dubbed 'Delta.' Both the variants were first found in India.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical Covid-19 lead, wrote: "Today, @WHO announces new, easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs). They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WHO, while announcing the new naming system “making them simple, easy to say and remember", said that it is “stigmatising and discriminatory" to call the variants by names of the nations they are first detected in.

