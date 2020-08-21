WHO lays out steps to prioritize covid vaccine distribution among countries

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday proposed allocating covid-19 vaccines in two phases. In the first case, it advised proportional distribution to all countries to reduce overall risk and in second, it suggested considering their populations’ threat and vulnerability as the basis.

The WHO recently established COVAX global vaccine facility — a joint procurement programme to accelerate the development and manufacture of covid-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said frontline workers in health and social care settings will be prioritized, as well as adults over 65 years and others who are most vulnerable.

“A phase 1 allocation that builds up to 20% of the population would cover most of the at-risk groups," said Tedros, adding stabilizing health systems and rebuilding the global economy would not be possible without protecting the highest risk people from the virus.

The move is also aimed at discouraging ‘vaccine nationalism’, a phenomenon of hoarding of covid-19 vaccines by wealthier nations for their citizens by striking pre-purchase deals with manufacturing pharmaceutical companies once their clinical trials prove successful.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential for vaccine nationalism to exacerbate both the pandemic and the inequalities of our world," said Tedros.

“As new diagnostics, medicines and vaccines become available, it’s critical that countries don't repeat the mistakes early on in the response, when some countries hoarded supplies," he said.

As per reports, the US, the UK, Japan, and the European Union have set aside huge money on vaccine candidate deals with pharma companies involved in covid-19 vaccines such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, even as efficacy is yet to ascertained.

In a bid to prevent vaccine nationalism, WHO earlier this week again invited wealthier nations to join the COVAX global vaccines facility before 31 August for sharing vaccine candidates with developing countries.

As many as 75 countries have submitted expressions of interest to WHO to protect their populations and those of other nations through joining the COVAX Facility.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated