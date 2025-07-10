‘Who needs Disneyland…’: Delhi-NCR rain sparks meme-fest online; Gurugram residents slam admin after waterlogging

Amid the heavy rains in North India, Gurugram residents and commuters were stuck in traffic jams, as severe waterlogging brought the city to a halt.

Advertisement

Traffic jams on Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and the Jaipur Expressway were most prominent. Not only this, water entered homes in low-lying parts of the city.

To ease congestion and clear water, Traffic police and civic teams have been deployed. Stuck for hours, several officegoers even reportedly booked hotels in Udyog Vihar and they were sold out.

Citing more rains, institutions were asked to remain closed for the day in view of rains on Thursday. While, officegoers were asked to work from home on Thursday.

Among the places where waterlogging was observed included Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

Advertisement

By evening around 29 complaints of waterlogging were received at the PWD control room.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Following the rains, social media users shared memes on the internet and slammed the administration.

Here are some of them: One wrote, “For the unversed this is very road where apartments are sold for over 100 crores. #GurgaonRains turns Golf course road into river. Venice vibes and door step thrill surely deserves this price.”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Who buys ₹10 crore flat in Gurgaon without even looking at the basic infrastructure? Just 30 minutes of rain and the roads turn into rivers. Gurgaon feels like a bubble—propped up by investors and NRIs pumping air into it.”

Advertisement

A third commented, “Who needs #Disneyland when entire city becomes a free water park every #GurgaonRains . This is OG #Gurgaon #Gurugram giving you free adventure rides. Get your vehicle and plunge to have real adrenaline rush from maneuvering potholes,traffic and these rivers.”

Advertisement

A fourth user wrote, “Same problem every year at Subhas Chowk.”