As Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin gets emergency use approval from World Health Organisation (WHO), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this will facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.

He further asserted that the step is a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.

The WHO on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Covaxin. It said, Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan and programmatic suitability.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used globally, it added.

WHO in talks with Bharat Biotech to join UN agency's tech access pool: Official

Meanwhile, the WHO is in negotiations with Bharat Biotech to join the global health agency's technology access pool to share technology and know how, a top WHO official said Wednesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said, "I think it's very important that there is increased production of vaccines in different continents. And I'm happy to say that we are in negotiations with Bharat to join what we call the COVID technology access pool. "

COVID technology access pool is a platform through which WHO coordinates with other partners on sharing technology, know-how and licensing regarding COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

"So this conversation is ongoing already that would allow for a good basis for technology transfer to other countries," she said during a virtual Q&A session after Covaxin was issued the EUL by WHO Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

