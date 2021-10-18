The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that it was aware that many people were waiting for its recommendation for Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin to be included in the Emergency Use Listing, but it cannot cut corners. “Before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective," it said.

Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data. “WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today," the UN health agency said.

It further said that the timeframe for the Emergency Use Listing procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and its suitability for low and middle-income countries.

“When the information provided addresses all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to the vaccine," it said.

WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has informed that global health agency's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the emergency use listing of Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for its vaccine.

Swaminathan said on Twitter on Sunday that the technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin.

“@WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere," she said in the tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.