OPEN APP
Home >News >India >WHO open to all hypotheses on coronavirus origins: Tedros
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (via REUTERS)

WHO open to all hypotheses on coronavirus origins: Tedros

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 11:23 AM IST ANI

The WHO chief said the Wuhan visit has been an important scientific exercise, adding that they are open to all hypotheses and require further analysis and studies.

Geneva [Switzerland], February 13 (ANI): The World Health Organization's (WHO) team probing coronavirus origins, which is on a visit to China's Wuhan, the first Covid-19 hotspot, will publish a preliminary report next week, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

The WHO chief said the Wuhan visit has been an important scientific exercise, adding that they are open to all hypotheses and require further analysis and studies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Fearless Girl Statue looks at a Please Stay Home sign (Representative image).

India records 12,143 fresh Covid cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours; recoveries cross 1.06 crore

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Anti-clotting therapy may prevent Covid death: Study

Anti-clotting therapy may prevent Covid death: Study

2 min read . 11:33 AM IST
Facebook had taken down the post in October last year.

Facebook's oversight board overturns decision to remove post

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha during a Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/RSTV)

Despite Covid, govt took up reforms to make India one of the top economies: FM

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

Addressing a press briefing, Tedros told reporters, "Some questions have been raised as to whether some hypotheses have been discarded. Having spoken with some members of the team, I wish to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and studies."

"This has been a very important scientific exercise in very difficult circumstances. The expert team is working on a summary report which we hope will be published next week, and the full final report will be published in the coming weeks," he added.

Moreover, the WHO chief stated the expert team would not find all the answers, but the mission achieved a better understanding of the early days of the pandemic.

"We have also said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that takes us closer to understanding the origins of the virus. The mission achieved a better understanding of the early days of the pandemic and identified areas for further analysis and research," he said.

Following a 12-day visit to China to probe the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, a WHO team, earlier this week, dismissed the theory of a 'lab leak' of the virus.

According to Washington Post, Peter Ben Embarek, the Danish WHO food safety expert leading the international team, had said his group will not recommend further investigation into the theory that the virus accidentally leaked from labs conducting coronavirus research.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Meanwhile, the US has expressed a desire to scrutinize data used by the WHO team, which concluded that the virus causing COVID-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 108,172,346 COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally and 2,382,336 deaths. The United States continues to the worst affected country by the pandemic with over 27,489,619 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout