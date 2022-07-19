Who owns Shiv Sena? Now Uddhav and Shinde to fight over Thackeray legacy

Interacting with the media, Sanjay Raut also claimed that the BJP was trying to break Maharashtra into three pieces, and making a dent in the Shiv Sena ranks was part of the saffron party's conspiracy.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on 19 July said the party was ready for a fight over the symbol and control of the organisation.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on 19 July said the party was ready for a fight over the symbol and control of the organisation.
He also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accusing him of trying to break the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party at a time when the state was struggling to come to terms with massive floods in some parts.
"We are ready for any fight, be it for the symbol or the party organisation. A few MPs and MLAs may be leaving us. But MLAs and MPs alone do not make up the Shiv Sena," Raut said, adding Shiv Sainiks will make it difficult for the rebels to win any election in the future.
He reminded the breakaway faction of the assistance given to them by the party supremo Uddhav Thackeray politically, socially and financially over the years.
He also termed Eknath Shinde's faction as "snakes".
"Learn the skill of crushing the fun too.....Do not leave the forest because of the fear of snakes... Jai Maharashtra!!," tweeted MP Raut on Tuesday morning.
Raut also took a swipe at Shinde saying he had to make visits to Delhi as he was a "BJP chief minister".
"I never recall Shiv Sena chief ministers Manohar Joshi or Narayan Rane making rounds of the national capital for cabinet expansion and other issues," he said.
Shiv Sena parliamentary party is staring at a split in its ranks with a breakaway faction set to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a plea to recognise them as a separate group with Rahul Shewale as their leader.
Shinde on 18 July arrived in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after his arrival, Shinde said he was confident that all 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs will meet him on July 20.
The Supreme Court on July 20 will hear pleas filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.
"Shiv Sena MPs will meet us. We have 18 MPs, not just 12," Shinde said.
Talking about the purpose of his visit to the national capital, Shinde said, "I have come to Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBC reservations as the Maharashtra government is committed to providing justice to OBCs. It's important from the state's perspective. We held discussion with lawyers on our preparation for the OBC reservation case (in SC)."
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena removed senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for anti-party activities.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena removed senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for anti-party activities.