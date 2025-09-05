Who owns the first Tesla Model Y in India? Owner says ‘even if the cost is higher…’ | Watch video

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik became the first recipient of a Tesla vehicle from the company’s newly opened showroom at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.

Advertisement

As reported by PTI, he said the reason behind the purchase was a personal initiative to promote awareness about electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Sarnaik, who booked the Tesla Model Y just a day after the American EV giant launched its first showroom in the country this July, shared that he intends to gift the car to his grandson—a symbolic gesture aimed at fostering “early awareness” about sustainable and green mobility, PTI reported.

Here's what the owner said “I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation,” said Pratap Sarnaik.

Advertisement

The Shiv Sena minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister’s clean mobility vision. The state has also announced multiple incentives, including toll exemptions on Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

“Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption.”

Also Read: Indian envoy visits Teslas China factory amid buzz over exports to India

He said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has already procured nearly 5,000 e-buses for public transport, with charging stations being set up across the state.

Notably, the Tesla Model Y is currently the only Tesla vehicle available in the Indian market. It is offered in two variants - Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The standard Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at ₹60 lakh, while the Long Range version comes in at ₹68 lakh.

Advertisement

I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation.

Of the two, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive offers a greater driving range of 622 kilometres and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, making it the more performance-oriented option.

(With inputs from PTI)