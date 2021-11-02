WHO panel to decide on Covaxin EUL tomorrow

"The TAG expects to receive these clarifications from the manufacturer by the end of this week and aims to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on Wednesday, 3 November," the statement from WHO.The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}