Who is Satendra Siwal? Staffer at Indian Embassy in Moscow who spied for Pakistan's ISI
Satendra Siwal was arrested for providing 'confidential' information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Who is he? Know about him here.
Satendra Siwal, who was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on spying charge. He was accused of providing 'confidential' information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
